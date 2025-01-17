US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed three film stars to be special ambassadors tasked with promoting business opportunities in Hollywood.

These film stars include Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone.

86 year old Voight is a long-time supporter of Trump and has called him the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln, while 78 year old Stallone introduced Trump at Mar-a-Lago for his post-election victory speech.

Trump stated that they will serve as Special Envoys to him for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, back—bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.

All three celebrity figures have recently been associated with Trump and his election campaign.