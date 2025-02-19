On February 15th, 2025, police arrested and charged Soran Thomas, a 46-year-old Truck Driver of Glen, with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed that the accused assaulted Anestacia Lemmore, a 39-year-old Laundress of Carrierre, by choking her and causing actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed in Glen on February 2nd, 2025.

Thomas was granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety.

He is expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.