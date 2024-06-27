The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is closely monitoring a tropical wave currently situated over the Eastern Atlantic, approximately 2,140 miles east of SVG.

In a Weather Information Statement issued on June 26, SVG Met reports that the tropical wave is moving westward at a speed of 15 to 20 mph. There is a possibility of development, with a medium chance of forming a tropical cyclone (Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm) within the next seven days.

SVG Met says that due to the considerable distance and uncertainty in model predictions, it is too early to determine the exact path of the system’s center or the potential magnitude of associated hazards.

Nonetheless, model guidance indicates that instability from this disturbance could start affecting the islands from Sunday night into Monday.

Residents are strongly advised to stay informed about the progress of this system.

Currently, there are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG.