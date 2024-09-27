Tropical Storm Isaac formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen as it moves eastward, possibly becoming a hurricane by the end of the week.

Isaac was about 690 miles (1,115 kilometres) northeast of Bermuda with top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), according to the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami. It was moving east at about 12 mph (19 kph).

Isaac is the ninth named storm in what is predicted to be a busy hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30 in the Atlantic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts between 17 and 25 named storms, with as many as 13 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.