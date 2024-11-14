The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely tracking Tropical Depression Nineteen, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding to parts of Central America this weekend. The depression, which is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara, is currently moving westward at 15 mph and is expected to stall near the northern coast of Honduras by Friday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the area from Punta Castilla to the Honduras/Nicaragua border, including the Bay Islands, while a Tropical Storm Warning is in place for Punta Sal to the Honduras/Nicaragua border and the Bay Islands. Additionally, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Puerto Cabezas.

With maximum sustained winds near 35 mph, the depression is expected to strengthen as it moves over the Caribbean Sea. The NHC warns that the storm could bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, and western Nicaragua, with some areas possibly receiving up to 15 inches. The heavy rainfall could lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.