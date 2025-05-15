Police on May 11th, 2025, arrested and jointly charged 21-year-old Emil Balcombe, 33-year-old Akeem Burke, and 32-year-old Shorn Sampson, all Laborers of Georgetown, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations the accused men allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old Labourer of the same address, by beating him about his body with their hands causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Langley Park, Georgetown, on April 13th, 2025.

The defendants appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on May 12th, 2025.

Shorn Sampson pled guilty to the charge while Akeem Burke and Emil Balcombe pled not guilty.

They were all granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety each.

They were also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant, and to report to the Georgetown Police Station every Friday between 7am and 7pm.

The matter was adjourned to May 19th, 2025.