Police have charged three residents of Stubbs with theft and attempt theft.

They are Nathaniel Jackson, a 57-year-old Retired Businessman, Rhea Jackson, 52-year-old Retired Administrator and Julian Jackson, 18-year-old Student.

According to Police, investigations reveal that between August 15 and August 28, this year, the accused stole five boxes of Beehives valued at EC$4,000, twelve Beehive frames valued at EC$500, four grills valued at EC$500 and four Beehive covers valued at EC$500, the property of a Resident of Stubbs.

They were further charged with intent to commit the offence of “Theft”, by picking up an empty “green beehive box”.

The defendants appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate on Tuesday September 2, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail in the sum of EC$2, 500 each, with one surety and were ordered to surrender all travel documents. Stop notices were placed at all Ports of Entry.

The matter was adjourned for trial on September 28.