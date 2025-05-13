A Trinidadian national is facing multiple drug charges after police reportedly discovered cannabis at several properties he occupied.

Andre Solomon, 44-years-old, who is in Antigua on a visitor’s permit valid until July, appeared in court on Friday May 9th, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges stem from a series of police operations that began on April 30th, 2025, when law enforcement executed search warrants at Solomon’s properties.

During these searches, officers seized 191.9 grams of cannabis, 2¼ pounds of cannabis, and 790 cannabis plants.

He was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants.

In a follow-up operation on May 7th, 2025, at another residence of Solomon, police discovered an additional 4½ pounds of cannabis, resulting in further charges.

Solomon was granted EC$50,000 bail with a EC$5,000 cash component.  

He must report to St. John’s police station on Mondays and Saturdays, and to Immigration on Wednesdays.

His case has been adjourned until May 21st, 2025.

