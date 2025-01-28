A Trinidadian football administrator has been charged in the US with a series of gun trafficking crimes.

The indictment against Shem Wayne Alexander was unsealed by the US Justice Department on January 22.

In a statement, United States Attorney Roger Handberg accused Alexander of leading a group that illegally exported firearms, firearm components, and related items from Florida to Trinidad and Tobago between 2019 and 2022.

The firearms, which included pistols, rifles and related equipment, were concealed within boxing equipment, speakers, and other household items to avoid detection by law enforcement and customs authorities.

Evidence presented by the prosecution in court alleges on April 7, 2021, Alexander directed conspirators to ship a package concealing and containing various firearms and related equipment from Miami to Trinidad and Tobago.

Alexander was arrested in Jamaica on November 15, 2024 and he was extradited to the United States on December 20, 2024, where he is presently detained in a US prison awaiting trial.