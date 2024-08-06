INTERPOL Washington, with aid from CARICOM IMPACS, has introduced advanced technology to bolster border security in Trinidad and Tobago. This follows a similar implementation in Barbados on July 26.

The technology, part of Project Terminus, includes the Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) Workbench and the Stolen Motor Vehicles (SMV) Workbench. These systems enable Trinidad and Tobago to efficiently share and manage critical data with INTERPOL’s 195 member nations.

Keith Hood from INTERPOL Washington highlighted the importance of international collaboration in enhancing regional security. The new systems have already processed 11,000 test records and 243 live records in the INTERPOL SLTD database. The upgrade improves daily operations for INTERPOL’s National Central Bureau in Trinidad and Tobago and was funded by the U.S. Department of State Counter Terrorism Bureau.