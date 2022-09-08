With the construction of several hotels under way here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Minister of Tourism Carlos James says that the country should be preparing for the transformation that is going to take place.

One aspect highlighted by the minister, that he thinks is likely to be transformed, is that of public transportation, particularly when it comes to after hour travel.

“At this point in time St. Vincent and the Grenadines ought to be preparing itself for the transformation that is likely to take place. Even the transportation system is likely to change. By 7 o clock in the evening you can’t get a bus to go home, but there will be at least four or five hundred night workers leaving hotels across—whether it’s the Leeward side or the Villa area, as far as Diamond, to get to their various residences. How do we deal with that basic, elementary thing of public transportation and night transportation and night transportation for that matter—of commuting.

There will also be guests looking to leave their hotels and wanting to go to a restaurant or a local creole festival within various communities,” The Minister of Tourism said during his appearance on the Issue At Hand program on aired on Sundays on WEFM.

Minister James said this countrywide transformation will require more taxis and an overall bolstering of public transportation.

The Tourism Minister also mentioned the change that would need to come from the Arts and Creative sector, saying that there would need to be an increased production of attractive events and festivals.