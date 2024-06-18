The community of Murray’s Village was rocked by a violent shooting on the evening of June 16, 2024.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred at a local bar, resulting in one death and two injuries.

According to preliminary reports, a gunman entered the bar, confronted the patrons, and began shooting. The attack claimed the life of Zeno Lee, a Murray’s Village resident, who died at the scene from his injuries. Enrique King, another man present at the bar, sustained gunshot wounds to his right chest and arm. Additionally, Ronald Millington suffered a broken leg while attempting to escape the chaos.

The RSVGPF has launched an extensive investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for this senseless act of violence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that might aid in solving the case to come forward.

Tips can be provided by contacting Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810.