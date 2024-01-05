A hospital fire that broke out on Thursday around 10:45 pm at Helios Clinic in Uelzen, a town near Hamburg, has claimed the lives of four people.

The fire reportedly started on the third floor of the building, causing severe injuries to around 20 people.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. The number of casualties is expected to increase as some people’s injuries are severe.

Approximately (Euro) €1m in damages are estimated to have resulted from the blaze.

Firefighters and rescue workers, including some from neighboring districts, worked hard to control the fire and rescue the victims.

Despite rescue efforts, the four patients who passed away could not be saved.