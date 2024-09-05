As the majority nation’s students return to school this week, the Traffic Department of the police force is urging omnibus operators to exercise caution.

While speaking on WE FM’s Traffic Talk segment, Police Constable 1040 Hunte warned the drivers against practices such as overloading their vehicles past the number of passengers they are licensed to carry, calling it a dangerous and irresponsible.

“As this week marks the commencement of the school year 2024 to 2025, and we have seen a vast majority of the nation’s children return to the classrooms, we the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Traffic Department just want to urge all motorists, in particular, omnibus drivers, to exercise caution and vigilance while driving on the road here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition, we are cautioning all omnibus drivers to desist from overloading the omnibus with more passengers than it is licensed to carry, as this is a very dangerous and irresponsible practice. Also, we are urging you to drive with reasonable consideration for other road users, and with due care and attention.” He said.

In closing remarks of the segment, while urging pedestrians to do their best to be vigilant while using the roads, took the opportunity to emphasize that omnibus drivers who indulge in reckless and dangerous driving will be prosecuted in accordance with the law if they fail to desist from this activity.