Following a record-breaking year in stay-over arrivals and three consistent years of growth in cruise tourism, this country’s tourism officials are pushing for greater strategic partnerships, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines positions itself as a globally competitive tourism destination.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Carlos James, this week, led a delegation of tourism officials to the United Kingdom, where they met with president of Carnival Cruise Lines UK and P&O Cruises, Paul Lud-low, and his team of cruise executives.

Also joining the meeting was Carnival Corporations’ Senior Vice President, Government and Destination Affairs, Marie Mckie and Charlene Drakes, Manager Stakeholder Engagements – Caribbean Region.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at the Carnival Cruise Line UK Headquarters in Southampton, United Kingdom.

The visit to the Carnival Cruise Line UK Southampton Headquarters coincided with the launch of the destination’s ‘Discover More’ UK marketing campaign.

As part of the promotional campaign, 10 branded iconic London black cabs were unveiled featuring Saint Vincent and the Grenadines image.

The popular London black cabs will act as moving billboards across the city of London over the next 12 months, promoting the destination and the convenient Virgin Atlantic flight from London Heathrow (LHR) to Argyle International Airport (SVD).