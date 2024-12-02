The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture hosted their annual Tourism Awards at the Beachcombers Hotel on December 1. The event honored individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the nation’s tourism industry.

Minister of Tourism Hon. Carlos James highlighted the resilience of the tourism sector, which has faced significant challenges from recent natural disasters. “Amid challenges, our tourism industry continues to shine,” he said. “Tonight, we celebrate the people whose efforts sustain and uplift this sector, ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains a destination of choice.”

The ceremony included special recognition for the winners of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Essay Competition, Ms. Neikeivea John and Ms. Sherea Stephens, whose achievements underscored the importance of youth involvement in promoting the region’s tourism appeal.