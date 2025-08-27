The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has announced a Tour Guide Training Workshop as part of the 260th Anniversary celebrations of the St. Vincent Botanical Garden.

Through the new workshop, participants will be trained to share the Garden’s beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance with visitors. Registration is open until Wednesday, September 3rd, and forms should be submitted to the National Parks Office.

Established in 1765, the St. Vincent Botanical Garden is the oldest in the Western Hemisphere. It is home to an extensive collection of tropical plants and trees, and is especially known for its conservation of the St. Vincent Parrot, the Amazona Guildingii — the island’s national bird.

The Garden also holds a unique place in history: it was one of the first sites where breadfruit was introduced to the Caribbean, brought from the Pacific by Captain William Bligh in the late 18th century.