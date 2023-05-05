TOUCH, the band that had a significant presence on the soca scene in the 90s is hitting the road this VincyMas 2023 with a T-Shirt band.

The group held a media launch on Thursday May 4th in collaboration with the Knetik Band at WE FM Studios at Old Fort, Lower Questelles.

The Launch allowed for those in attendance to meet the bands involved, as well as heard remarks from both TOUCH and the Knetik band.

Touch band member Julius William in his remarks during the launch event proudly said that “we are back!”

“Touch and Knetik are the only two functional bands in St. Vincent. Functional, experienced, recording bands, let me put it that way, that has some road march winning experience track record, so we are back!”

Olson ‘Arby’ James, Knetik Band member in delivering remarks said that his band is working assiduously in their preparation for the event.

“We have been working assiduously towards this event. We have already started out practice, we have already started our discussion with respect to what can we deliver, and so Knetik at this point is more than ready and is in the process of making sure that everything goes as planned,” he said.

Touch band member Willis Williams highlighted the fact that the band was a standout did what no other band did, with their incorporation of dub in their songs.

“Touch did what nobody else did, we incorporated in our regular music, dub, because when we went out to the communities people always wanted to take part in it, and a lot of the young guys, you know, they can’t sing but they could dub,”

Touch in 2024 will be celebrating 40 years together as a band, the T-Shirt is going to serve as the band’s launch of the road to 40 which include the band going on a global tour.

This is the first time since 2013 that TOUCH is launching a T-Shirt Band, at that time they partnered with the National Broadcasting Corporation to organize the band “Extreme”.

TOUCH is known for hits such as Kangaroo, Hickee, Move Yo Front, Jam Dem, Back Off, and more.

The band’s members include Julius Williams, Gideon James, Brian Alexander, Godfrey Dublin, Willis Williams and Ifil Shortte.

TOUCH and the Knetik band will be live on the road on July 10th 2023.

Touch Band Members with Band Leader of Knetik