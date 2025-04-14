The total rainfall recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for Febraury 2025 is 109.6 mm (~4.3 inches).

This is according to the SVG Met Office Monthly Climatic Bulletin that was recorded at the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

It also states that island-wide, the highest monthly rainfall total was 363.2 mm (~14.3 inches) recorded at the Montreal Station.

Overall, February was a cool month with fair to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions, but occasionally unstable conditions produced some cloudy skies with isolated showers some of which were light to moderate.

Moreover, several advisories were issued for rough seas, rip currents and gusty winds throughout the islands.

Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust were observed.