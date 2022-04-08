Ferran Torres scored for Barcelona as they fought back at Eintracht Frankfurt to earn a draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Ansgar Knauff’s superb long-distance strike shortly after half-time raised the prospect of a first Barcelona defeat since December.

But Torres combined brilliantly with Frenkie de Jong before scoring with a low drive.

The hosts had defender Tuta sent off late on but Barca could not capitalise.

The winner will meet either West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals, with that tie evenly poised after a 1-1 first-leg draw at London Stadium.