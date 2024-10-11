Years’ worth of rainfall in two days in south-east Morocco, North Africa, has caused lakes that had been dry for decades to fill up.

Satellite imagery from Nasa showed Lake Iriqui, a lake bed between Zagora and Tata that had been dry for 50 years, filled with water.

Houssine Youabeb, an official of Morocco’s meteorology agency told the Press, “It’s been 30 to 50 years since we’ve had this much rain in such a short space of time…..Such rains, which meteorologists call an extratropical storm, may change the weather conditions in the region in the coming months and years. As the air holds more moisture, it promotes evaporation and provokes more storms.”

The flooding in Morocco killed more than a dozen people last month. There were also reports of dammed reservoirs in the south-east region refilling at record rates throughout September.