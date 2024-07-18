It is too early to say whether or not there is a link between Tuesday afternoon’s attempted robbery GECCU’s South Rivers branch and the May robbery of the TCCU’s Chateaubelair branch.

This is according to Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, who was responding to a question from the media, related to a possible connection between the two incidents.

“It is too early to say, so we are looking at all the possibilities, looking at everything that is out there and see if there is any link to both sets of crimes and work from there. But at this moment, it is too early yet to make a definitive conclusion.” He said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for crime-fighting, Trevor Bailey, extended gratitude to the South Rivers community in apprehending those responsible for Tuesday’s brazen criminal act.

Six persons are now in custody. Currently in custody are four men and two women. While the identities of those involved in the brazen robbery were not revealed, it was disclosed that their ages range from 22 to 28 and that they come from varied communities, including Central Kingstown, Central Leeward, and South Leeward.