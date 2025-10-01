Police have laid charges in two separate incidents this week.

In Kingstown, 41-year-old landscaper Ozarie Dennie of New Montrose was arrested for stealing a bottle of tonic wine valued at $11.75 from Sol Gas Station.

He pleaded guilty and was bonded for nine months in the sum of $500, with a default sentence of three months in prison.

Meanwhile, in Ratho Mill, 25-year-old Lemar Morgan was charged with damaging a wooden door and lock worth over $300.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered to undergo a two-week mental health evaluation.

His matter resumes October 14.