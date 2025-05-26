Tom Cruise’s latest installment in the Mission: Impossible series, The Final Reckoning, has achieved a significant milestone in South Korea, setting a new franchise record for the region. The film’s strong performance contributed to a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend box office, with total ticket sales reaching $322 million, surpassing the previous record set in 2013.

While specific box office figures for South Korea have not been disclosed, the film’s success in the region is notable, especially considering the competitive landscape of international releases. The movie’s performance aligns with a broader trend of strong box office returns for major franchises in 2025.

The Final Reckoning continues the story of Ethan Hunt as he confronts a rogue AI threat, delivering the high-octane action sequences that the franchise is known for. The film’s success in South Korea underscores the enduring global appeal of the Mission: Impossible series.

As the film continues its international rollout, industry analysts will be watching to see if it maintains its momentum and sets new benchmarks in other key markets.