Khaby Lame, who is considered the most popular TikTok star in the world, left the US after being detained by immigration officials.

The influencer was detained in Las Vegas on Friday for allegedly staying in the country after his visa expired. He then voluntarily left the country.

Lame is one of hundreds of people caught in US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, which includes raids and increasing numbers of deportations.

It has also sparked days of protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He has not publicly commented on his voluntary departure, leaving fans to guess what happened.

ICE has said he arrived in the US on April 30th and overstayed his visa.

Officials have said that he was released the same day he was detained, and subsequently left the country.

The 25-year-old Senegalese-Italian influencer, who has 162.3 million TikTok followers, became popular during the pandemic for his silent videos and signature facial expressions.