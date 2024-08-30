The Insurance Association of SVG Inc. (TIASVG) and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Traffic Department have announced a successful partnership in a major new road safety initiative aimed at reducing vehicular accidents and fatalities across the country.

The project, which will culminate in the installation of crucial traffic signs along major routes, reflects a shared commitment to enhancing road safety and protecting the Vincentian public. The initiative began in early 2023, when TIASVG’s executive board identified a rising concern over the frequency of vehicular accidents.

Recognizing the need for immediate action, TIASVG joined forces with the Traffic Department to develop and implement a comprehensive plan designed to mitigate reckless driving and improve overall road safety. Over the past ten months, extensive planning and coordination were undertaken, involving collaboration with traffic sign providers and diligent efforts from both TIASVG and Traffic Department members.

The new traffic signs will be strategically placed from Calliaqua to Nelson Mandela Highway, targeting key areas with high traffic volumes and accident rates. These signs are intended to serve as vital tools in warning drivers, deterring unsafe behaviors, and ultimately reducing the number of road incidents.