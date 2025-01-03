The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) is reassuring all visitors, members and partners of Tobago, that the island “is still a safe and welcoming destination.”
In a media release by the association, it assured persons that they were ready to work with the authorities in order to ensure the safety of Tobago.
“T.H.T.A stands ready to work alongside the Tobago House of Assembly – Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation and the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) to show support, collaboration and commitment to reinforcing that Tobago – our tranquil paradise remains a safe and welcoming destination,” it stated.
The release emphasised that the safety of visitors, members and stakeholders continues to be a priority during this time.