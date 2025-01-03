The To­ba­go Ho­tel and Tourism As­so­ci­a­tion (TH­TA) is re­as­sur­ing all vis­i­tors, mem­bers and part­ners of To­ba­go, that the is­land “is still a safe and wel­com­ing des­ti­na­tion.”

In a me­dia re­lease by the as­so­ci­a­tion, it as­sured persons that they were ready to work with the au­thor­i­ties in or­der to en­sure the safe­ty of Tobago.

“T.H.T.A stands ready to work along­side the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly – Di­vi­sion of Tourism, Cul­ture, An­tiq­ui­ties and Trans­porta­tion and the To­ba­go Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) to show sup­port, col­lab­o­ra­tion and com­mit­ment to re­in­forc­ing that To­ba­go – our tran­quil par­adise re­mains a safe and wel­com­ing des­ti­na­tion,” it stated.

The re­lease em­pha­sised that the safe­ty of vis­i­tors, mem­bers and stake­hold­ers con­tin­ues to be a pri­or­i­ty dur­ing this time.