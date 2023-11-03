Police are investigating the circumstances that have led to the death of a three year old child in a house fire that occurred in Diamond on Wednesday, November 01, 2023, at about 2:25 p.m.

According to preliminary investigations, at the time of the incident, three minors who are siblings were alone in the house. The mother of the children reportedly went to do a chore not too far away from where the house was located. The house was a 25×30 structure made from plywood with a concrete floor and galvanized roof. The fire destroyed the house and all of its contents and killed the youngest sibling who was a three year old boy. The other two children escaped unhurt.

Police Officers in the district, community members, and Officers from the Fire Department all assisted in extinguishing the fire. After the fire was extinguished, the Police searched for the remains of the child. The District Medical Officer arrived on the scene and later identified the charred remains of the deceased.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.