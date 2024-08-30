During the first day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Estadio Atletico de la Videna in Lima, Peru, three out of four Jamaican sprinters progressed to the semi-finals in the men’s and women’s 100m events.

Deandre Daley and Gary Card won their first-round heats in the men’s race, clocking 11.37 seconds and 11.40 seconds respectively, while Alana Reid triumphed in the women’s heat with a time of 11.46 seconds.

Unfortunately, Theianna-Lee Terrelonge finished fourth in her race with a time of 12.03 seconds and did not advance to the next round.

Following her race, Reid, the top-ranked women’s Under-20 sprinter globally, expressed confidence in her performance, focusing on the upcoming semi-finals.

Card, who looked composed during his race, credited his preparation in Europe post-national trials for his relaxed performance at the competition.

Daley described his race as relatively straightforward, highlighting the need to improve his start while acknowledging his strong transition phase.

