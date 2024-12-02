The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a tragic shooting that claimed three lives in Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown, during the early hours of Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene: 53-year-old Laurence Warren, also known as “Bolo,” a cart-man from Paul’s Avenue, and 44-year-old Don Ashton, a laborer from Ottley Hall. A third victim, who was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in critical condition, later succumbed to his injuries.

Post-mortem examinations are pending to determine the exact causes of death, as investigators work to piece together the events surrounding the incident.

The RSVGPF has expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at (784) 457-1211 or the Criminal Investigations Department at (784) 456-1810.