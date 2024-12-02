Three people have died and at least 32 others were hospitalised in the Philippines after consuming an endangered sea turtle cooked in a stew, authorities confirmed.

The victims, members of the indigenous Teduray community in the coastal town of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte Province, reported symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal spasms following the meal last week.

Though hunting and consuming sea turtles is illegal under the Philippines’ environmental protection laws, the animals are still eaten as a traditional delicacy in some communities. However, sea turtles that consume contaminated algae can become toxic to humans and animals.

The sea turtle was reportedly prepared as adobo, a popular Filipino dish stewed in vinegar and soy sauce. Authorities are investigating the incident and are urging residents to refrain from consuming protected marine species.