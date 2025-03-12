Law enforcement officials in the Dominican Republic have arrested three Canadian nationals linked to the seizure of 170 packages of narcotics at Punta Cana International Airport in La Altagracia province.

The suspects were apprehended as they attempted to leave the country.

Their arrests were made based on court-issued warrants following separate drug trafficking investigations.

Both cases involved narcotics that allegedly arrived from Canada to the Punta Cana terminal, with a total of 169 packages of marijuana and one package of suspected crack cocaine seized in the operations.

The Canadian suspects, aged 30 and 57, have been transferred to the jurisdiction of La Altagracia province, where they will face coercive measures.

According to officials, the unclaimed baggage prompted an investigation that led to the arrest of the three individuals and disrupted an international drug trafficking operation.