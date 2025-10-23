History was made on Tuesday, October 21st, as the Thomas Saunders Secondary School held its first-ever Ms. TSS Cultural Pageant under the theme “An Explosion of Pride and Resilience.”

Five contestants represented eras of the school’s past principals. Raynique Gumbs, representing the Frank Jones Era, captured three titles — Best Talent, Best Interview, and the People’s Choice Award — and was crowned the overall winner.

Aria Williams, representing the Elspeth Adams Era, won Best Cultural Wear and placed second runner-up, while Diandra Shepherd, from the Cecil Charles Era, was first runner-up.

Teachers, students, and guests described the event as a proud moment that marked the start of a new cultural tradition at the school.