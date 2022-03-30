There are levers that the Government can pull to accelerate Black Sand project.

This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who made the statement while the progress of various hotel projects on the Issues at Hand program.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the developers had faced issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and volcanic eruptions that have hampered progress. He however noted that they had been behind schedule prior to these issues.

“The Government has levers that we can pull to ensure that that project accelerates, or is completed or that other alternative things take place, because when you come in to develop a project like that and you’re a foreign direct investor, you have to sign something called an alien landholding license and that alien landholding license has conditions in it; that you promise you would spend ‘X’ number of dollars by this time of year, that you promise you will hire ‘X’ number of people, that you promise you would construct ‘X’ number of rooms in so many months or so many years, and there are consequences if you don’t do those things, and the ultimate consequence is that the land can be forfeited to the Government” he said.

Minister Gonsalves says there are measures than can be taken such as the withdrawal of concessions and other concessions.

However he says that the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, is working in a collaborative way the developers, understanding the challenges they faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

