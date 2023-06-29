As the Government begins the implementation of the SVG Food Insecurity Project 2023, a number of community consultation meetings have successfully been held on the Windward and Leeward sides of the island, and will continue on the mainland and the grenadines.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project 2023 is funded by the World Bank and has fifteen meetings scheduled, to sensitize stakeholders about the opportunities and benefits of the project, facilitate stakeholder feedback, and demonstrate the procedures for application and beneficiary selection.

On June 21 and 22, 2023, community consultation meetings were held in Sandy Bay, Georgetown, Troumaca, Chateaubelair, North Union, Greiggs/Lauders, Questelles and Barrouallie; and were extremely well-attended by farmers and fisher-folk from those communities.

On June 26, two community consultation meetings occurred in Evesham and Calliaqua, and these were also well-attended with high participation from farmers and fisherfolk.

On June 27, meetings took place in Kingstown, Belair and Biabou; on June 28, in Mayreau and Union Island; and on June 29, the meeting will take place in Bequia.