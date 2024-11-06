Reviews and reactions are in for Red One, the new Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans – and they’re not great.

The film sees Santa Claus, played by JK Simmons, kidnapped. Callum Drift (Johnson), head of security in the North Pole, sets out to rescue him, teaming up with bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (Evans).

However, critics have decidedly not been charmed by the festive film, with most reviews trending to the negative.

Red One hit theaters today November 6 in the UK and November 15 in the US.