Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday said it intends joining the rest of the Caribbean in sending a “clear, strong, collaborative message” to the international community regarding the impact of climate change.

Planning and Development Minister, Pennelope Beckles, addressing the launch of the Caribbean Green Infrastructure Conference, said that while climate change has had a global impact, it has had “even greater catastrophic effects” on small island developing states (SIDS) including Trinidad and Tobago.

The conference is a joint venture between the National Gas Company (NGC) and the IAMovement, a non-profit organisation which was founded in 2014 by a group of young people in Trinidad and Tobago who felt a strong common need to effect positive environmental and social change.

A number of other organisations and financial institutions such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Inter American Institute on Agriculture (IICA) are also involved in the sponsorship of the event.