Her Excellency, Inga Rhonda King; Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations represented the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at a Handover Ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.

His Excellency, Mr. Russ Jalichandra; Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand at the ceremony highlighted Thailand’s support and solidarity to the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

H.E Russ Jalichandra, on behalf of the Government of Thailand presented a cheque of $20,000 USD to H.E Inga Rhonda King as a sign of unity and encouragement to the relief and recovery processes post-Hurricane Beryl.

In her remarks, H.E Ms. Inga Rhonda King expressed sincere gratitude for the showing of solidarity and support.

The Government of Thailand and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are committed to working together for the mutual benefit of our peoples.