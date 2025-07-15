The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning would like to inform the residents of Gomea, surrounding areas and the general public that the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) will be carrying out road works along the Gomea Road beginning in the vicinity of the Glad Tidings Church and extending approximately 150 meters northward.

As a result, a temporary road closure is scheduled for today July 15th and tomorrow July 16th between the hours of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm each day.

Due to the nature of the works and equipment involved, no lane access will be available during this period.

The designated bypass route through Ashburton and Evesham will remain accessible to facilitate vehicular traffic.

Residents and other road users approaching the Gomea Road are asked to exercise caution, to take notice of all road signs displayed and to abide by instructions issued by road supervisors when in or approaching the area.

The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning take this opportunity to thank you for your patience and cooperation in this endeavor.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.