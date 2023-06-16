Denroy Small, a 17-year-old labourer from Vermont, was detained and charged on June 12, 2023, for allegedly stealing one hundred and eleven (111) mangoes valued at $111.00ECC – the property of an 89-year-old Retired Civil Servant of the same address.

The mangoes were stolen at Dubois, Vermont between 5:00 pm on March 24th 2023 and 4:00 pm on May 25th 2023. On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the accused appeared in the Serious Offences Court and pled not guilty.

Bail in the amount of $200.00 was given on his own recognizance. The matter was adjourned and will be heard at the Layou Magistrate on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Meanwhile…

Danroy Williams, a 23-year-old Labourer of Sion Hill was detained and charged on June 12th 2023 for allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 38-year-old Labourer of Sandy Bay by stabbing him about his body with a pair of scissors.

The incident occurred at Georgetown at about 4:00 am on May 14th 2023. On Monday, June 12, 23, Williams appeared in Georgetown Magistrate Court and pled not guilty. He was granted bail of $1400.00 with one surety.

The matter was adjourned to Monday, June 26, 2023.