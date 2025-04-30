Police in Sweden have arrested a teenager after a fatal triple shooting in the city of Uppsala on Tuesday.

The shooter reportedly fled on a scooter following the attack in a hair salon in the centre of the city, triggering a manhunt.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the person arrested for the shooting is under the age of 18.

All three victims were aged between 15 and 20 years old, Swedish police told a news conference, though the region’s chief of police said their identities have not “100%” been confirmed.

Swedish media has reported that police are investigating the possibility that the deaths are related to gang crime.

Sweden has seen a wave of teenage gang crime in recent years, with suspects accused of a range of offences from vandalism to murder.

The Swedish government has proposed new legislation that would allow police to wiretap children under the age of 15 in an attempt to grapple with the problem.