A 13-member team has been selected to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 52nd Carifta Games, which will be held in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, from April 19–21 over the Easter weekend.

This morning, 11 athletes and 4 officials departed from the Argyle International Airport, while two overseas-based athletes—McDowall (Antigua) and Cato (Jamaica)—will join the team in Trinidad.

SVG will compete in both Under-17 and Under-20 Track & Field events and will also enter the Mixed 4x400m Relay, featuring Kesian John, Leemore Olliveirre, Shaquania Jacobs, and AJ Delpesche.

The team is missing standout sprinter Keo Davis, who was sidelined due to injury, and Tyhra Charles, who met the U20 100m standard but was unavailable due to school commitments.

The full squad returns to SVG on April 22, following what is expected to be a spirited showing at the region’s top junior athletics event.