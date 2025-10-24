The Team Athletics SVG (TASVG) Kids Athletics Programme, aimed at developing fundamental athletic skills in children aged 4 to 14, is holding a Kids Athletics Festival on Union Island this Saturday, October 25.

A team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, supported by the SVG National Olympic Committee, departed the country today to run the festival, which will see 100 students participating in fun and skill-building activities.

TASVG says the initiative is part of a broader effort to develop the holistic child and expressed gratitude to the SVG National Olympic Committee for their invaluable support.