A shortage of teachers in core academic subjects is leading to the reassignment of specialist instructors, particularly in music and fine arts, as confirmed by the Ministry of Education and the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT).

BUT President Rudy Lovell, in an interview with Barbados Today addressed concerns raised by teachers during a music project-based learning workshop at Erdiston Teachers’ Training College.

Teachers expressed their frustration, noting that despite their qualifications in music, many are unable to apply their expertise because they are reassigned to teach English, Mathematics, and other core subjects due to staff shortages.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, who attended the workshop’s conclusion, acknowledged the problem and stated that the Ministry of Education is actively seeking solutions.

She informed reporters that the ministry is seeking solution with the NCF with ongoing discussion on a proposal to increase the number of music teachers at the primary level so that every child has the opportunity to experience music.

BUT General Secretary Herbert Gittens emphasized that while teacher reassignment often stems from a lack of resources, more should be done to ensure that those who specialize in creative or unique subjects have the chance to practice their art.

“There are variations in resource allocation across different schools,” he noted. “From the union’s perspective, recognizing that students have diverse learning styles, it is beneficial to maintain these types of programs, as not every child thrives in traditional academic settings.”