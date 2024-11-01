Three parliamentary representatives and a parliamentary secretary have announced their resignation from the ruling party of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On Thursday, Deputy Premier André Ebanks, Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Health Minister Sabrina Turner and Parliamentary Secretary Heather Bodden announced that they are all resigning from the United People’s Movement with immediate effect.

A press release following the announcement stated, “In recent months in particular, the level of dysfunction and disorganisation, and a lack of professionalism, places the country at risk of erroneous decision-making and reputational damage which could have long-term adverse consequences,”

They criticised a lack of equality between ministers, who are “not afforded the same level of transparency and involvement to make informed decisions in the best interests of the people and the country as a whole which is leading to the erosion of due process.”

The decision leaves the ruling party – the United People’s (UPM), with just seven members, three short of the majority needed to govern.

This is the second time in the current four-year cycle that the coalition government has collapsed.