Taylor Swift’s music has experienced a significant surge in streaming numbers following her recent acquisition of the master recordings for her first six studio albums. According to Forbes, her album Speak Now saw a 430% increase in streams, with all six early albums experiencing substantial boosts on Spotify.

This surge follows Swift’s announcement on May 30, 2025, that she had successfully purchased the masters of her early work from Shamrock Holdings, granting her full ownership of her original recordings, videos, and related materials. This move concludes a years-long dispute over the rights to her early catalog.

The increase in streaming numbers underscores the strong support from fans and the broader music community for Swift’s efforts to regain control over her work. It also highlights the growing emphasis on artists’ rights and ownership within the music industry.

Swift’s reclamation of her masters is seen as a landmark moment, potentially influencing how artists approach ownership and rights in the future. As streaming platforms and listeners respond positively, this development may encourage other artists to seek greater control over their creations.