Police on September 5th, 2025, arrested and charged Tristan Williams, a 27-year-old Tattoo Artist of Ottley Hall, with the offences of Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest.

According to investigations, the accused entered the property of the Ottley Hall Outpost with intent to annoy a 26-year-old Police Officer of the same address.

He was further charged with resisting the arrest of the same Police Officer while acting in the due execution of his duty, by pulling away his hands from him.

The offences were committed in Ottley Hall on September 4th, 2025.

Williams appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 8th, and pled not guilty to the charges.

The conditions of his station bail continue and the matters were adjourned to April 28th, 2026, for trial.