The Center for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, officially launched the Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment & Entrepreneurship Development (TAMEED) Project, held yesterday at the NIS Conference Room.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to equip male entrepreneurs with essential training, mentorship, and financial support.

The Church has donated over EC$300,000 to assist with entrepreneurship development under the program.

Speaking at the launch, representative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cozy Stewart highlighted the importance of industry and service in business success, noting that small businesses are vital to thriving communities.

Ronette Lewis, General Manager of CED, described TAMEED as a three-pronged program focusing on technical training, mentorship, and financial assistance, designed to help entrepreneurs grow sustainable businesses.

The TAMEED Project represents a significant step in supporting male entrepreneurs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, providing structured guidance and resources to drive business growth and economic development.