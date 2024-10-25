Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung will be in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, taking part in the nation’s independence celebrations.

During Minister Lin’s visit, he’ll meet with Governor-General H.E. Dame Susan Dougan and Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to discuss issues of joint concern and cooperative initiatives.

According to an official post, this visit aims to build on long-term friendship and cooperation between allies to realize the vision of mutual prosperity.

The Minister along with his delegation will arrive at the Argyle International Airport on October 26 at 2pm.

From there, the delegation will travel to Arnos Vale for the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the construction of the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale scheduled to begin at 4pm.

On October 27 at 9am, the Foreign Minister and his delegation will visit the Technical Missions at Orange Hill and Rabacca where there will be a short ceremony.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister will also attend SVG’s 45th Independence Day celebrations Oct. 27, the MOFA said.