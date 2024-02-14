The Taiwanese SimplyHelp Foundation in partnership with another non- profit charity organization in Taiwan donated one 40 ft container and two 20 ft. containers to the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The containers include one thousand boxes of essentials, 482 rolls of fabric, tables and chairs, working uniforms, new clothes as well as sporting equipment.

The distribution of the materials is being done through the Ministry of National Mobilisation. Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Georgetown on Tuesday, Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Her Excellency Fiona Fan said the complete donation amounts to 207 thousand US dollars and she was grateful to be partnering with the Ministry of National Mobilisation on the project.

The Ambassador also used the opportunity to encourage eligible students to take advantage of the scholarships to Taiwan both undergraduate and postgraduate opportunities.

Ambassador Fan also stressed Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening close ties with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.